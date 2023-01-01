New Year resolutions: What Nikhil Kamath, Radhika Gupta have in store for 2023

It's 2023 and India Inc. has rung in the new year with resolutions and gratitude for the accomplishments in 2022.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared that his New Year resolution was to read "something, anything" every day. "New year resolution is to read, something, anything, everyday... Happy new year everyone," he wrote on Instagram.

Shark Tank India judge and Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director Namita Thapar promised to do more for the environment in 2023. She shared a teaser of an episode of Uncondition Yourself -- a public awareness initiative on women’s health curated by her and featuring actor and environmental enthusiast Dia Mirza.

Speaking about the changes she wants to see in 2023, MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh said she wants more women leaders mentoring and guiding future generations. "This will not only have a positive impact on our economy, but will also disintegrate the gender divide significantly," she tweeted.

