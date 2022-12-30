 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

New Year celebrations around the world: How different cultures will ring in 2023

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

People across the world welcome the new year with unique traditions. From watching the ball drop in New York to eating 12 grapes in Spain, here's a look at some New Year's Day traditions.

Happy New Year 2023: How people across the world celebrate the new year

New Year’s Day is a rare holiday that unites people across cultures, religions and geographic divides. Most of the world celebrates the new year on January 1. This year, New Year’s Day will fall on a Sunday, and the fact that this holiday will coincide with the weekend has only increased excitement among people. New Year’s Day is generally marked with joyous celebrations as it symbolises turning over a new leaf. In several countries across the world, the new year is welcomed with grand parties that include a countdown to midnight. However, many cultures also have their own unique traditions to welcome a brand new year. Here’s a look at some New Year’s Eve celebrations from across the world:

United States

Immortalised in hundreds of TV shows and movies is a New Year’s Day celebration unique to the United States – watching the ball drop. Each year, thousands of people gather at New York City’s Times Square to watch a glittering ball drop to the ground at the stroke of the midnight hour on December 31. It is a tradition that dates back to 1907.

Greece

Greeks welcome the new year by hanging an onion on their doors. Onions are symbolic of growth, rebirth and fertility, so don’t be surprised if you see wild onions hanging on doors if you are in Greece this New Year’s Day.

Spain