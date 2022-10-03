New UAE visa rules come into effect today. Key points explained

The United Arab Emirates’ new visa system will come into force today, i.e. October 3. The new system will introduce longer visit visas for tourists, an expanded Golden Visa scheme and simplified processes, among other things. The changes were approved by UAE’s cabinet in April and announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) last month. The new visa rules represent a big change in the country’s immigration laws.

Visit Visa

All visit visas will allow tourists to enter and stay in the UAE for 60 days, up from the previous 30.

Five-year multi-entry tourist visa will not require a sponsor. According to Khaleej Times, it allows the visitor to stay in the country up to 90 continuous days. The stay period can be extended, provided that it does not exceed 180 days in one year.

Moreover, job exploration visa will also not require a sponsor or host. The job exploration visa will be granted to those who fall under first, second or third skill level as per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, as well as new graduates from the top 500 universities in the world.

Golden Visa

The Golden visa is a long-term residence visa which enables foreign talents to live, and work or study in the UAE for up to 10 years.

The minimum salary requirement has been reduced from Dh50,000 to Dh30,000, which means more skilled professionals can get the long-term residency visa.

Previously, those who stayed outside the country for 6 months lost their Golden Visa. Under the new system, the Golden Visa will remain valid irrespective of how long the holder stays outside.

Holders of the Golden Visa can sponsor children without any age limits.

There is no cap on the number of domestic staff they can sponsor.

Moreover, investors who purchase a property worth at least Dh2 million, even with a loan from “specific local banks” will be eligible for Golden Visa.

Green Visa

The UAE's Green visa is a type of residence visa that allows its holder to sponsor himself/herself for 5 years. They do not need to rely on an employer or UAE national to sponsor their visa.

Green visa holders will now be able to sponsor family members (spouse, children and first-degree relatives) for the duration of their residence.

Parents will be able to sponsor male children till the age of 25 (up from the previous 18). There is no age limit to sponsor unmarried daughters.

A longer grace period to stay in the UAE is also allowed under the new visa system. According to the UAE website, “longer flexible grace periods that reach up to 6 months to stay in the UAE after the residence permit is cancelled or has expired.”