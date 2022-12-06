 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New author goes viral after world-famous writers offer support on Twitter

Dec 06, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

The likes of Neil Gaiman and Margaret Atwood came forward to lift the spirits of a disappointed debutante.

Chelsea Banning. (Image credit: Twitter)

Debutant author Chelsea Banning wouldn't have expected an outpouring of support from some of the world's best known-writers when she tweeted about a disappointing event.

Only two people came to the signing of her book Of Crowns and Legends earlier this week, making her upset and "embarrassed".

Banning, who is from the US and has over 7,000 followers on Twitter, received many messages of support. People told her to be proud that she finished writing a book and managed to get it published.

Then best-selling fantasy author Neil Gaiman, of Coraline and Good Omens fame, joined the conversation.

Gaiman told her that no one turned up at the signing of Good Omens, that he wrote along with English author Terry Pratchett. The book later became a hit and was adapted into a TV show.

"Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all," Gaiman said. "So you are two up on us."

 
 