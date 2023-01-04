 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Netflix joins Zomato-Blinkit collaboration on billboards. 'Friday mangoge...'

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Netflix shared an image of its billboard ad. (Image credit: @NetflixIndia/Twitter)

A recent ad collaboration of grocery delivery platform Blinkit and its parent company Zomato has caught the attention of the internet after the two brands used an iconic movie dialogue on billboards. And now, Netflix has joined the brand banter online.

Two billboards - one for Zomato and the other for Blinkit - each proclaim a part of the dialogue from the 2002 film “Maa Tujhhe Salaam”, but with a twist.

“Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk and we will deliver it),” reads the slogan on a yellow billboard for grocery delivery service Blinkit.

“Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer and we will deliver it),” the slogan on Zomato’s billboard promises.

On Tuesday, Netflix chimed in with its own twist on the dialogue. “Friday mangoge, Wednesday denge (Ask for Friday and we will deliver Wednesday),” reads the slogan on a red bill next to the Zomato and Blinkit billboards.

“It's a great day to go out and look at billboards,” Netflix India tweeted.