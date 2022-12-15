Narayana Murthy on children Akshata and Rohan: ‘Couldn’t spend any time…”

Building Infosys required NR Narayana Murthy to be away from his children Akshata Murty and Rohan Murty for long periods. In an interview with Moneycontrol he credited his wife, author and educator Sudha Murty, for taking care of them entirely.

The couple sat down with Moneycontrol for a conversation on their marriage, parenthood and personal goals and ambitions, on the occasion of Infosys turning 40.

They have been married for 44 years, and said their common goal was always to raise their children with values and competence.

"I couldn't spend any time with them," Narayana Murthy said about his children during the interview. "Sudha took care of them entirely. All of their credentials, accomplishments, PhDs, and Stanford education are all thanks to her."

Their daughter Akshata Murty is a fashion designer and venture capitalist. She is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty's son Rohan is the founder of the digital transformation company Soroco. He earned his PhD from Harvard University. In the interview, the Infosys co-founder reminisced about their childhoods "Akshata was very gentle by nature. Rohan is full of empathy," he said. "But now, he's (Rohan's) a completely transformed person. "Very serious, very scholarly and all of that. But at that time, he was the naughty one." Sudha Murty said she wasn't a strict mother to Akshata and Rohan in any way but was the one to take care of their homework. "Children say what they want," she told Moneycontrol. "Then I would explain to them why they should not do that. That worked out well in both cases." Their father, meanwhile, was the one to take them out for pizzas and fries. "It's the father who spends very little time with children, he feels guilty," Narayana Murthy said. "And therefore, he tries to indulge them and get them whatever they want. That's reality." Also read: ‘I admit I was wrong’: Narayana Murthy on keeping family away from Infosys’ leadership positions My wife was my safety net, supported my dream: NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty on the Infosys journey and their life goals Asked if they’ll visit 10 Downing Street, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty said…

