 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Narayana Murthy on children Akshata and Rohan: ‘Couldn’t spend any time…”

Chandra R Srikanth
Dec 15, 2022 / 02:49 PM IST

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty open up about family and marriage in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Building Infosys required NR Narayana Murthy to be away from his children Akshata Murty and Rohan Murty for long periods. In an interview with Moneycontrol he credited his wife, author and educator Sudha Murty, for taking care of them entirely.

The couple sat down with Moneycontrol for a conversation on their marriage, parenthood and personal goals and ambitions, on the occasion of Infosys turning 40.

They have been married for 44 years, and said their common goal was always to raise their children with values and competence.

"I couldn't spend any time with them," Narayana Murthy said about his children during the interview. "Sudha took care of them entirely. All of their credentials, accomplishments, PhDs, and Stanford education are all thanks to her."

Their daughter Akshata Murty is a fashion designer and venture capitalist. She is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.