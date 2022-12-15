 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asked if they’ll visit 10 Downing Street, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty said…

Chandra R Srikanth
Dec 15, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty opened up about their marriage, goals and 2023 plans in an interview with Moneycontrol.

NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife, author and educator Sudha Murty, are among India's best-known and most-respected personalities. This year, they were in the news even more with their son-in-law Rishi Sunak making history as the UK's first prime minister of Indian origin.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, they spoke about whether they planned to visit 10 Downing Street, the official residence that Sunak now occupies with his wife Akshata Murty and their two daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

About their plans for the 2023, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty said one of the things they looked forward to was meeting their grandchildren.

Asked if they would make a trip to the UK, Mr Murthy said: "Or they could come here, whatever it is."

"We would love to see our grandchildren," Sudha Murty said.

