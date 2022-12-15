Asked if they’ll visit 10 Downing Street, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty said…

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife, author and educator Sudha Murty, are among India's best-known and most-respected personalities. This year, they were in the news even more with their son-in-law Rishi Sunak making history as the UK's first prime minister of Indian origin.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, they spoke about whether they planned to visit 10 Downing Street, the official residence that Sunak now occupies with his wife Akshata Murty and their two daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

About their plans for the 2023, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty said one of the things they looked forward to was meeting their grandchildren.

Asked if they would make a trip to the UK, Mr Murthy said: "Or they could come here, whatever it is."

"We would love to see our grandchildren," Sudha Murty said.

Mr Murthy added their short-term vacation plans were simply heading out of Bengaluru for a few days. "We may go out of Bangalore and spend a few days in Mysore," he said. "So that's the short-term stuff. Other than that, no, nothing." The couple also spoke about their goals. Mr Murthy said: "We will see during my lifetime a governance both at the state level and the central level that is conducive to the betterment of the poorest child in the remotest village." "I know that is a very lofty goal, but that's what keeps me going, that's what brings me enthusiasm when I'm down," he added. Sudha Murty said she wanted to continue writing books for children. "I always accept the way God gives me and enjoy that situation," she told Moneycontrol. "And I always believe that whatever situation you are into that, excel in that. So that is the way I look at it. 2023 – I want to bring chapter books for children and many small stories I'm planning to bring." In their interview with Moneycontrol, the couple also opened up about their marriage, saying they gave each other the room to excel in their passions. "We give space and respect each other," Sudha Murty said, adding that they never check check each other's mails.

Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy

