Who is Nandini Gupta, the winner of 2023 Miss India crown. 5 points

19-year-old Nandini Gupta was crowned the Miss India 2023 at the Indoor Stadium in Imphal on Saturday. Shreya Poonja from Delhi was the first runner-up and Thounaojam Strela from Manipur was the second runner-up.

Here are a few things to know about Nandini Gupta



Gupta is from Kota in Rajasthan and studied at the St. Paul's Senior Secondary School. Later, she secured a business management seat at the Lala Lajpat Rai College.



As a child, Gupta possessed excellent hospitality skills and also hosted different types of events and extracurricular activities.



As per Miss India, Ratan Tata is the most influential person in Gupta's life. "[He] does everything for humanity and donates most of it to charity. Loved by Millions and always grounded," she said. Additionally, Gupta is also inspired by Priyanka Chopra, who was crowned "Miss World" in 2000. "Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra, who received the national title at a very young age, likewise made India proud at the National and International level. She gave back to society and excelled as an actor. She inspires people, has a great sense of humour and has the zeal to gain more as she grows," she said.



Gupta had dreamt of being crowned as Miss India since the age of 10 and the dream came true on Saturday when she was crowned Miss India in Imphal.



The social cause-"Kota Doriya"- is close to Gupta's heart. Gupta is keen on giving a platform for the "Kota Doriya" artisans and help them build their legacies. She also wishes to promote Indian handloom on a national and global level.