Nadav Lapid apologises for comments on 'The Kashmir Files'

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on Thursday apologised for his remark on “The Kashmir Files” at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) after it snowballed into a huge controversy earlier this week.

Lapid, the jury head of the International Film Festival of India, is in the centre of a row after he described the film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

“I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally, totally, totally apologise if that’s the way they interpreted, Lapid told CNN-News18 in an interview.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” Lapid had said on Monday, in his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022.

"I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life.”

Amid backlash on the internet, the Israeli envoy to India slammed his compatriot, saying Nadav Lapid had abused India’s invitation to chair the jury of the IFFI.

Read: Who is Nadav Lapid, Israeli filmmaker who criticised 'The Kashmir Files' as ‘propaganda’ “In Indian culture they say that a guest is like God. You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at @IFFIGoa as well as the trust, respect and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you,” tweeted ambassador Naor Gilon. “Our Indian friends brought @lioraz and @issacharoff from @FaudaOfficial in order to celebrate the love in #India towards #Fauda and #Israel. I suspect that this is maybe also one of the reasons they invited you as an Israeli and me as the ambassador of Israel,” he added, referring to Fauda, a popular Israeli television series.

Moneycontrol News

