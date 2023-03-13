Naatu Naatu's historic Oscar win puts Twitter in a celebratory mood

Naatu Naatu from RRR has won the Oscar for the Best Original Song. MM Keeravaani’s Telugu track became a global sensation upon its release, inspiring millions of TikTok videos, dance challenges and bagging several high-profile award nominations. Its Oscar win has put Indian Twitter in a celebratory mood, with hundreds of congratulatory tweets pouring in for the RRR team that gave the world Naatu Naatu.

Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian production to be nominated for – and to win – an Oscar. Composed by MM Keeravaani, the song was also performed at the Oscars this year. The performance was introduced by Deepika Padukone. In her introduction, she called it a song with “irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves.”

Meanwhile, the joy at Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win was evident on Twitter.

“What a moment! About time the world recognises Indian Film Music as a respectable, unique, artistic genre in its own right,” wrote Varun Grover.

https://twitter.com/varungrover/status/1635118064034529285 Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also called it a historic moment

Former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu offered his congratulations to the composer and lyricist of the song, as well as RRR director SS Rajamouli.

Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party said that Naatu Naatu has sealed its place in history with the Oscar win.

Naatu Naatu was not India’s only win at the Oscars this year. The Elephant Whisperers, a heart-tugging film from India that deals with the unbreakable bond between an abandoned elephant and their two caretakers won an Oscar in the Documentary Short category.

Moneycontrol News