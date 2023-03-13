 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Naatu Naatu's historic Oscar win puts Twitter in a celebratory mood

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

Naatu Naatu from RRR has won the Oscar for the Best Original Song. MM Keeravaani’s Telugu track became a global sensation upon its release, inspiring millions of TikTok videos, dance challenges and bagging several high-profile award nominations. Its Oscar win has put Indian Twitter in a celebratory mood, with hundreds of congratulatory tweets pouring in for the RRR team that gave the world Naatu Naatu.

Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian production to be nominated for – and to win – an Oscar. Composed by MM Keeravaani, the song was also performed at the Oscars this year. The performance was introduced by Deepika Padukone. In her introduction, she called it a song with “irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves.”

Meanwhile, the joy at Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win was evident on Twitter.

“What a moment! About time the world recognises Indian Film Music as a respectable, unique, artistic genre in its own right,” wrote Varun Grover.