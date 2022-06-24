Mumbai woman’s ‘food startup’ deserves soaring valuation, says Anand Mahindra

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known to amplify inspiring stories on social media. His latest tweet is about a Mumbai-based woman who turned her passion for cooking into a flourishing business.

Geeta Patil owns a one-stop snack shop called Patil Kaki. They make and deliver a host of homemade Maharashtrian treats, including chakli, ukadiche modak and puranpoli.

Patil Kaki also has a healthy snacking range comprised of methi and protein ladoos and Himalayan salt makhana.

Geeta Patil, the enterprise’s owner, inherited a passion for cooking from her mother. She would make snacks for her family and friends but it was only in 2016 that she decided to start a business, the Better India reported.

Her husband had lost his job and they had to find a way to support their family and their children’s education.

The business took off slowly. In 2021, Geeta Patil’s son Vinit stepped in to help her set up a brand name. They took to social media to advertise their products.

Their efforts succeeded. Patil Kali now brings in Rs 1.4 crore every year, dispatching over 3,000 orders each month, the Better India reported. They have a staff of 25.

Praising the enterprise on Twitter, industrialist Anand Mahindra said it was a startup that deserved “soaring valuation”.

“Because the ingredients are grit and determination…you can’t learn that in business schools,” he added.

Social media users joined him in lauding Patil’s business. One person said their puran poli was unlike anything they had ever tried before.

Another person wrote: “Have had modaks from them! Really yum and authentic! Such amazing entrepreneurs!”