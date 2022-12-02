 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai curfew: Section 144 imposed in city. Know what’s allowed and what’s prohibited

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

Mumbai Police has reportedly imposed Section 144 in the city to ensure peace in the city and avoid disturbance to public order. Several media reports suggested that a curfew has been imposed in Mumbai until January 2. Times Now, however, later updated its report to say that Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 in the city from December 3 to December 17. Gatherings of five or more people are not allowed during this period.

In a press release, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police’s Mission Department Vishal Thakur said that loudspeakers, processions and gatherings are banned in the city from December 3 to December 17.

Here is what’s prohibited in Mumbai:

Assembly of five or more persons

Any kind of procession

Any use of loudspeakers, musical instruments and bursting of firecrackers in any procession