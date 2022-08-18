Mt Kilimanjaro gets high-speed internet so you can Instagram your ascent

Mountaineers can now check Twitter and Instagram while attempting to climb Africa’s tallest peak. Tanzania has installed high-speed internet on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, which means anyone with a smartphone will get service on the mountain.
The broadband network was set up Tuesday (August 16) by Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation, the state-owned telecommunications company.
Tanzania’s information minister Nape Nnauye, speaking at the launch event, called it a “historic” moment, reports the Guardian.
“Previously, it was a bit dangerous for visitors and porters who had to operate without internet,” Nnauye said. “All visitors will get connected ... [up to] this point of the mountain,” he said, referring to Horombo Huts, a campsite that falls on the route to the summit.
He also tweeted a photograph of the event which shows him flaked by governments officials and tourists.
According to Tanzania Tourism, “hiking on the ‘rooftop of Africa’ — the highest point on the continent at 5896 metres — is the adventure of a lifetime, especially because, if paced well, everyone from seasoned trekkers to first-time enthusiasts can scale the snowy peak.”
As one of the world’s most accessible summits, Mt Kilimanjaro attracts more than 35,000 people each year who try to reach its peak.