Bill Gates' thank you tweet for Warren Buffett after $36 billion in donations since 2006

Bill Gates thanked longtime friend and fellow billionaire Warren Buffett for his donation to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Warren Buffett on Tuesday donated about $4 billion to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and four family charities, part of the billionaire's pledge to give away nearly all of his net worth.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which Buffett has run since 1965, said the donation comprises about 14.4 million of its Class B shares, whose closing price on Tuesday was $277.64. Eleven million shares will go to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, of which Buffett was a trustee for 15 years.

Bill Gates thanked Warren Buffett for the donation, and his many years of friendship, in a Twitter post. “I’m grateful for Warren’s gifts to support the foundation’s work and for our many years of friendship,” the former CEO and co-founder of Microsoft wrote. “When he decided in 2006 to make these gifts, it moved me to tears. It still does,” he added.

Since 2006, Buffett has donated $36 billion to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. According to Reuters, since 2006, the billionaire philanthropist has also donated more than half of his Berkshire shares, with the donations worth about $45.5 billion at the time they were made.

He and Bill Gates also pioneered "The Giving Pledge," where more than 200 people like Michael Bloomberg, Larry Ellison, Carl Icahn, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg committed at least half their fortunes to philanthropy.

(With inputs from Reuters)