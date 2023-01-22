 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Move over, biscuits. Youngsters in UK prefer samosa with tea, finds survey

Jan 22, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

Dr Sharon Hall of United Kingdom Tea & Infusions Association (UKTIA) suggested younger people likely preferred "nutty or spicy flavours" as they evoked memories of dishes eaten on gap years while travelling around the world.

The very English tradition of having biscuits with tea seems to be making way for more varied flavours in the United Kingdom, as a new survey found that many youngsters opt for more filling options such as samosas and granola bars as a tea accompaniment.

According to a survey of 1,000 people by the United Kingdom Tea & Infusions Association (UKTIA), granola bars are the tea snack of choice for one in ten 18 to 29-year-olds, more than double the proportion of over-65s.

In second place was samosa, with some eight per cent of youngsters surveyed opting for the savoury Indian snack with their tea, but no one over 65 did.

"I think granola bars are probably also quite filling, so maybe people are having that as a snack with their tea to fill them up, Dr Sharon Hall, the chief executive of the UKTIA, told The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

"They may be looking for something a little bit more substantial. The same would apply to a samosa," she said.

Hall suggested younger people likely preferred "nutty or spicy flavours" as they evoked memories of dishes eaten on gap years while travelling around the world.