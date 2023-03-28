 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More work needed to diagnose cardiovascular, hypertension problems: Nikhil Chopra, JB Pharma

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 28, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

The CEO of JB Pharma said there was a need to augment diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases in India. He said one in four hypertension patients remains undiagnosed.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is one of the emerging drug companies in the cardiology and hypertension segment in India. The Mumbai-based company recently completed the acquisition of four paediatric brands from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and a cardiac brand from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

JB Pharma CEO Nikhil Chopra spoke to Moneycontrol about the company’s plans to enter the fast-growing probiotics and paediatric segments and the niche heart failure segment. Chopra said the company’s accelerated growth strategy looks to not only build upon its core competencies but also leverage its strengths to enter new therapeutic areas. Edited excerpts:

You acquired the Glenmark and Dr Reddy's brands. What was the core idea behind these acquisitions?

Our acquisition story revolves around the portfolios where we are already present and in which we want to expand.