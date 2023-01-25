 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Money Heist', 'Manjulika' on Noida Metro? This viral video is not what you think it is

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

People dressed up as characters from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Money Heist and Squid Game, boarded the Noida metro.

Money Heist, Squid Game, Manjulika cosplay was on aboard the Noida metro for a boAt campaign. (Image: screengrab from video boat.nirvana/Instagram)

Viral video clips of Money Heist-mask wearing people, the “Squid Game” uniform and Manjulika from “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” on the Noida metro recently went viral on social media.

Terrified and shocked people looked at these sudden entrants on the metro train. Many vacated their seats seeing a disheveled, ghost-like appearance of an irate women as a visibly injured man runs through compartments dressed in clothes popularized by the Korean survival drama “Squid Game” on Netflix.

The third entry inside the same compartment was a red-jumpsuit donning, Salvatore Dali mask wearing man with two duffel bags, Netflix’s superhit show “Money Heist” style.

Several people are seen shooting videos as others wonder what was happening. As much as it seems like a prank by social media content creators, it actually turned out to be an advertisement of boAt headphone launching their new stream edition.