Missing 'cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova resurfaces after 5 years in hiding: report

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Ruja Ignatova, dubbed as the 'cryptoqueen', had made headlines for being placed on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’ (FBI's) 10 most wanted fugitives list last year.

Ruja Ignatova, the Bulgarian fugitive behind the $4 billion fake cryptocurrency scam, is suspected to have resurfaced her London apartment was recently listed for sale, five years after she disappeared.

Ruja Ignatova had gone missing in Greece in October 2017 around the time US authorities filed a sealed indictment and warrant for her arrest.