Microsoft staff will soon have unlimited vacation days

Microsoft employees in the United States can take unlimited time off from next week under a new "Discretionary Time Off" policy, The Verge website reported, citing an internal memo.

The new rules, that come into effect from January 16, include unlimited vacation days as well 10 corporate holidays, leaves for sickness, bereavement and even jury duty.

New employees need not wait for their vacation days to accrue, the website.

For unused vacation time, employees will receive a payout in April.

However, the policy will not apply to Microsoft's hourly workers or those based outside of the US because of differing laws and regulations.

Microsoft’s chief people officer Kathleen Hogan said since the nature of work has changed drastically, a more flexible vacation policy was the natural next step for the company.

The flexible vacation policy is the latest in a string of measures unveiled by Microsoft in the COVID-19 pandemic era. In 2021, it had announced a $1,500 bonus for US-based and international employees. On work from home policy, Microsoft said it was not committed to having every employee work from anywhere. "We believe there is value in employees being together in the workplace," they said. Many companies have said there no "one size fits all" approach that be applied to all roles. But workplaces are becoming increasingly liberal with time-off. Some are extending vacation days, others are offering childcare leaves to male employees. Last week, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had announced 12-week paternity leave for its employees in India. "We believe the future of a progressive workspace will be defined by practices that harness a people-first approach," the company said. "The 12-week paternity leave policy will most certainly enable our male colleagues and their partners to cherish the experience and joyful moments of parenthood." Pfizer India employees to get 12-week paternity leave. Check details

READ MORE