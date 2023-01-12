 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrends

Microsoft staff will soon have unlimited vacation days

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

Microsoft's flexible leave policy will not apply to hourly workers or those based outside of the US because of differing laws and regulations.

Microsoft announced a more liberal leave policy for its employees. (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft employees in the United States can take unlimited time off from next week under a new "Discretionary Time Off" policy, The Verge website reported, citing an internal memo.

The new rules, that come into effect from January 16, include unlimited vacation days as well 10 corporate holidays, leaves for sickness, bereavement and even jury duty.

New employees need not wait for their vacation days to accrue, the website.

For unused vacation time, employees will receive a payout in April.

However, the policy will not apply to Microsoft's hourly workers or those based outside of the US because of differing laws and regulations.

Microsoft’s chief people officer Kathleen Hogan said since the nature of work has changed drastically, a more flexible vacation policy was the natural next step for the company.