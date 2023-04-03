This IIM student hired by Microsoft will get a salary of Rs 64.61 lakh

A student from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has set a record for the highest ever salary package received during placement season -- Rs 64.61 lakh per annum after bagging a job with Microsoft. Avni Malhotra from Jaipur cleared five to six rounds of interviews with the tech giant to secure the job, Times Now reported.

Malhotra stood out among other students as she had earlier worked with Infosys for three years and due to her organisational competence, the publication stated.

Graduating with a B.Tech degree in Computer Science also helped Avni Malhotra appeal to the Microsoft recruiters. As per a report by Times Now, IIM Sambalpur and the professors, along with the support of her parents, helped her prepare her for the placement process.

For the Class of 2021-23, IIM Sambalpur has been successful in getting placements for all its students. "This year’s placement season witnessed participation from 130+ companies, with an increase of 56 percent in first-time recruiters," the institute tweeted. "With an impeccable track record, the highest salary secured this year is an impressive Rs 64.61 LPA (lakh per annum), a staggering 146.7 percent increase from last year. There is also a promising increase of 26 percent in the average and 29 percent in the median salary."

Major recruiters apart from Microsoft included Vedanta, Tolaram, Amul, Adani, EY, Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte and Amazon.