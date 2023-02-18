 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft’s AI chatbot compares reporter to Hitler, calls him ugly

Associated Press
Feb 18, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

Microsoft is promising to make improvements to its AI-enhanced search engine Bing after a growing number of people are reporting being disparaged by Bing.

Microsoft Bing search engine in pictured on a monitor in the Bing Experience Lounge during an event introducing a new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge.

Microsoft's newly revamped Bing search engine can write recipes and songs and quickly explain just about anything it can find on the internet.

But if you cross its artificially intelligent chatbot, it might also insult your looks, threaten your reputation or compare you to Adolf Hitler.

The tech company said this week it is promising to make improvements to its AI-enhanced search engine after a growing number of people are reporting being disparaged by Bing.

In racing the breakthrough AI technology to consumers last week ahead of rival search giant Google, Microsoft acknowledged the new product would get some facts wrong. But it wasn't expected to be so belligerent.