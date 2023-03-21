 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Suffered from an almost fatal…': Why ex Meta employee laid off during maternity leave is ‘grateful’

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

The woman shared that she had experienced a life-threatening postpartum hemorrhage during the birth of her child, which added an extra layer of trauma to the already difficult experience of being laid off.

Sara Schneider has worked at Meta and Amazon. (Image: khaleesi111/LinkedIn)

In the wake of the recent Meta layoffs, many employees have found themselves unexpectedly out of work, including new mothers who had been on maternity leave. One such employee shared her story on LinkedIn, describing how her maternity leave was cut short due to the layoffs and expressing her gratitude for the support she has received in the aftermath.

Sara Schneider, a talent acquisition recruiter, had spent three years at Meta, described her time at the company as "amazing" and praised her colleagues for their hard work and dedication. Taking to LinkedIn, she also noted that the layoffs were not performance-based, and many top performers were let go alongside her.

“In my time at Meta I went through so many major life milestones! I moved 3 times, found the love of my life, we moved in together, got engaged, got married, got pregnant, and had our first baby!” Schneider said recalling good times at the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company.

Moreover, the woman shared that she had experienced a life-threatening postpartum hemorrhage during the birth of her child, which added an extra layer of trauma to the already difficult experience of being laid off. Despite this, she remained positive and determined to persevere for the sake of her son and her own career.