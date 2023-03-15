Meta layoffs: 'I'm not giving up' says former Indian employee

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a fresh set of job cuts on Tuesday which is likely to affect 10,000 employees even as former employees struggle to find jobs after the first round of layoffs last December. Among them is Susmita Sahu, an Indian recruiter based in Singapore.

"Sometimes we have absolutely no control over what's happening around us and today is one such day for many of us but we can always control how we react to it," Sahu shared on LinkedIn. "While I'm still processing what happened and I'm at a true loss for the right words, I'm grateful for having an opportunity to work with some AMAZING people out there."

"I'm also a part of the unfortunate Meta layoffs and I'll be ever grateful to anyone who has any job recommendations for me. I'M NOT GIVING UP!" she wrote.

Sahu was laid off about six months after she joined the company.

Ankita Sengupta