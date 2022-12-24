Meta employee buys 12-year lease on cruise ship to see the world while working remotely

A 28-year-old Meta employee has leased an apartment on a luxury cruise ship so he can travel the world while working remotely.

Austin Wells, an employee of Meta’s Reality Labs, bought a 12-year lease for a condo on MV Narrative, a mega cruise ship which houses over 500 private rooms and apartments.

Wells told CNBC over a video call earlier this month that he was excited to explore new destinations while maintaining a routine. “The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine, in order to go see the world,” he said.

“I’m going from this model where you want to go somewhere, you pack a bag, you get on a flight, you rent a room - to now my condo, my gym, my doctors and dentists, all of my grocery stores travel the world with me,” Wells added.

The Meta employee spent $300,000 (Rs 2.4 crore approximately) on a 12-year lease for an entry-level apartment on MV Narrative.

The cruise ship has 11 types of residences, with the most lavish – called ‘Global’ – covering an area of 1,970 square feet and featuring four bedrooms, a dining area, two bathrooms and a balcony.

Wells’ more modest ‘Discover’ apartment will get him a 237 square feet area with a folding bed, pantry and shower room. He plans to take up residency there for at least three years as the ship sails around the world. His lease will also give him access to a co-working space on board, along with gym, spa, medical services and 24-hour room service. The ship is being built by Storylines and will set sail in 2025.

