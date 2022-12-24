 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meta employee buys 12-year lease on cruise ship to see the world while working remotely

Moneycontrol News
Dec 24, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST

Austin Wells, an employee of Meta’s Reality Labs, bought a 12-year lease for a condo on MV Narrative, a mega cruise ship.

A 28-year-old Meta employee has leased an apartment on a luxury cruise ship so he can travel the world while working remotely.

Austin Wells, an employee of Meta’s Reality Labs, bought a 12-year lease for a condo on MV Narrative, a mega cruise ship which houses over 500 private rooms and apartments.

Wells told CNBC over a video call earlier this month that he was excited to explore new destinations while maintaining a routine. “The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine, in order to go see the world,” he said.

“I’m going from this model where you want to go somewhere, you pack a bag, you get on a flight, you rent a room - to now my condo, my gym, my doctors and dentists, all of my grocery stores travel the world with me,” Wells added.

The Meta employee spent $300,000 (Rs 2.4 crore approximately) on a 12-year lease for an entry-level apartment on MV Narrative.

The cruise ship has 11 types of residences, with the most lavish – called ‘Global’ – covering an area of 1,970 square feet and featuring four bedrooms, a dining area, two bathrooms and a balcony.