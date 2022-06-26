Meesho founder shares business tips from sellers who receive over 1,000 orders a day

Meesho founder and CTO Sanjeev Barnwal, who has been vocal about the company’s efforts to solve its sellers’ problems and use technology to help their businesses grow, shared some insights from one of their best sellers.

Barnwal has been meeting a few Meesho sellers and customers in Agra to get "unfiltered feedback" about the platform directly from the users. During one such interaction, he met the sellers running a footwear manufacturing business--led by Aman (27) and Yudhish (23) Bhagwani.

" Having taken over from their father and registered on Meesho over four years ago, they have seen their business flourish ever since with over 1,000 orders per day!" Barnwal shared on LinkedIn.

Revealing the two main reasons for their success, he added, "First, their experiments with price elasticity, which helps them effectively set the price for their products. Second, acting on the feedback shared by customers by making changes to the final product. Their zeal and drive to succeed has also inspired many from their local community."

The founder of the internet commerce unicorn said that success stories like these are a source of inspiration for the company. "Seeing the numerous success stories that emerge from the country's underserved markets which are also a testament to the company’s overarching mission of democratising internet commerce for everyone in India," Sanjeev Barnwal said.

Meesho had crossed 6 lakh seller registrations on the platform in May, a seven times increase from the company’s April 2021 number he had told BusinessLine.

