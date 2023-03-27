 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

MC Explains I Why Bedaquiline going off patent in India in July may be a giant leap in the fight against TB

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 27, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

India leads the world in tuberculosis cases and mortality due to the disease. It also accounts for over one fourth of all drug-resistant TB cases detected globally every year.

Representative image

On March 23, the Indian patent office rejected an application by US-based pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to extend its monopoly on manufacturing key tuberculosis drug Bedaquiline in India beyond July 2023.

This paves the way for the manufacture and availability of generic versions of the drug, which may slash its cost by 30-70 percent starting July this year.

As of now, Bedaquiline costs about $45 (approximately Rs 3,700) per month per patient while its generic version is expected to cost just about $8- $16 (Rs 658-1,316) in comparison.

MC explains the significance of this development and what it means for India in its fight against the infectious disease.