MC Exclusive | Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID-19 vaccine will cost Rs 800 plus 5% GST per dose to private hospitals

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 27, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

The vaccine is likely to be available in private hospitals around January 26 and may cost about Rs 1,000 to a recipient including an administrative charge.

A single dose of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC, which was approved for inclusion into India’s COVID-19 immunisation programme last week, will cost Rs 800 each, apart from 5 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) in private hospitals, top government sources told Moneycontrol.

Provided that private hospitals are permitted to charge up to Rs 150 as an administrative charge for every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, one dose of this vaccine developed on a technology licensed by the Washington University in St Louis may cost about Rs 1,000 for every recipient.

The intranasal vaccine, which has been earlier approved both as a booster shot for those fully vaccinated with Covaxin or Covishield, as well as a primary vaccine for a full two-dose course against COVID-19, would be available at private vaccination centres by the end of January.

“Bharat Biotech had reached out to us for price fixation of its intranasal and it has been approved now; the vaccine is going to be available in less than a month in private hospitals,” a senior government official said.

The government has urged all adults, especially the vulnerable population groups, to receive precautionary doses against coronavirus amid concerns of a fresh wave of COVID-19 in the country as neighbouring China, which recently lifted all coronavirus-related restrictions, is facing a massive surge in infections.

 