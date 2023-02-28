At PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey’s wedding reception, ‘MBA Chai Wala’, Aman Gupta among guests

Prafull Billore has shared a picture from Alakh Pandey and Shivani Dubey’s wedding reception. Pandey, the founder and CEO of edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah, married Shivani Dubey earlier this month. The couple hosted a reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi on Sunday, February 26.

Prafull Billore, the MBA dropout who became a millionaire by selling tea, was among the attendees. Billore shared a picture from Alakh Pandey and Shivani Dubey’s wedding reception on Twitter. His wife, Shreya Billore, and son Miransh accompanied him to the function.

The picture shows PhysicsWallah CEO Alakh Pandey holding Billore’s son as the families pose together for a photograph onstage.

Alakh Pandey himself shared photos with other guests on his Instagram account. His reception was attended by boAt founder Aman Gupta, comedian Zakir Khan and RJ Naved, among others.

Pandey thanked his guests for making the event a memorable one.



Other pictures and videos from the wedding reception have also emerged on social media. Delhi-based Risata Bakery & Patisserie was tasked with creating a floral, three-tier cake for the reception. The bakery shared glimpses of how the cake was transported to Andaz, the five-star reception venue, as well as a video of the couple cutting the cake. Take a look:

Alakh Pandey and Shivani Dubey tied the knot on February 22 in a private ceremony. Both belong to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, will Pandey will now fund the mass weddings of 300 couples.