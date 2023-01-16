Pongal 2023: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share

The festival of Pongal marks the end of the winter solstice and is a holy occasion to thank the gods, natural forces and cattle for agricultural yield.

Different days of the festival are known by different names -- Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal. Pongal 2023 began on January 15 and will last till the 18th.

The word "Pongal" means "to boil" or "overflow", a reference to the traditional dish of rice boiled in milk sweetened with jaggery. Cattle are also worshipped during the festival celebrated by Tamil communities in India and around the world. People also make vibrant artworks called Kolam.

On the occasion of Pongal, here some wishes you can send to your family and friends:

This Pongal, let's all express how grateful we are to nature and the almighty. Happy Pongal to you and your family.

I hope the festival of Pongal brings you good luck and prosperity. My best wishes to you.

Wishing you a joyous year ahead. Happy Pongal. (Image credit: AFP) Hope this festival marks the beginning of a successful year for you. Happy Pongal. I wish your years are as bright as the colours of Kolam. Happy Pongal. May the sun god bestow all his warmth and blessings on you. Happy Pongal to you. Wishing you lots of love and good health this festive season. Happy Pongal. Let your days be as sweet as the pongal. Let your fears be taken away. May your smiles endure. Happy Pongal to you. I wish you a an auspicious year ahead. Enjoy a festival filled with joy with your family. Happy Pongal.

