Pongal 2023: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Pongal: Kolam artworks and sweet dishes mark the four-day harvest festival celebrated by Tamil communities.

Happy Pongal 2023.

The festival of Pongal marks the end of the winter solstice and is a holy occasion to thank the gods, natural forces and cattle for agricultural yield.

Different days of the festival are known by different names -- Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal. Pongal 2023 began on January 15 and will last till the 18th.

The word "Pongal" means "to boil" or "overflow",  a reference to the traditional dish of rice boiled in milk sweetened with jaggery. Cattle are also worshipped during the festival celebrated by Tamil communities in India and around the world. People also make vibrant artworks called Kolam.

On the occasion of Pongal, here some wishes you can send to your family and friends:

This Pongal, let's all express how grateful we are to nature and the almighty. Happy Pongal to you and your family.

I hope the festival of Pongal brings you good luck and prosperity. My best wishes to you.