Man legally changes gender to female to get custody of daughters amid outrage

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST

Claiming that his daughters are living in an abusive environment with their mother, Ramos said he had not seen them for five months.

The man said he doesn’t identify as a woman and his legal gender change has nothing to do with his sexuality. (Representational)

A man in Ecuador legally changed his gender from male to female in a bid to win custody rights of his two daughters drawing flak from transgender and LGBTQ activist groups.

47-year-old René Salinas Ramos told local media that although he doesn’t identify as a woman and the move has nothing to do with his sexuality, Ecuadorian laws prefer mothers over fathers when it comes to the custody of children.

“The laws say that the one who has the right is the woman. As of this moment, I am female. Now I’m also a mom, that’s how I consider myself,” Ramos told local media after he legally changed his gender.

“I am very sure of my sexuality. What I have sought is that I want to be a mother, so that I can also give the love and protection of a mother,” he added.

“Being a father in this country, Ecuador, is punished and I’m only seen as a provider,” he said.