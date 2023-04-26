 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Man fined Rs 3.5 lakh for uploading photo of a beer in Thailand

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Artid Sivahansaphan's Facebook page, where he has written about both Thai and foreign beers for about 10 years, has more than 70,000 followers.

On television, images of alcoholic drinks are usually electronically blurred in Thailand. (Representational image)

A man has been fined 150,000 baht (about Rs 3,5 lakh) fine and a suspended six-month prison sentence by a court in Thailand for uploading a photo of a craft beer with his review of it on Facebook. Artid Sivahansaphan, a craft beer enthusiast, was convicted for violating a law on advertising alcoholic beverages.

Sivahansaphan said he plans to appeal his conviction in the hope of changing a law he believes is unfair to consumers and small entrepreneurs.

The 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act prohibits “advertising or displaying, directly or indirectly, the name or trademark of any alcoholic beverage.” It carries a maximum penalty of one year's imprisonment and a fine of 500,000 baht (Rs 11 lakh).

Artid was convicted on Friday by a court in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, for a post on Facebook in 2020. An initial penalty of eight months in prison and a 200,000 baht (Rs 4.7 lakh) fine was reduced to a suspended six-month sentence and a 150,000 baht (Rs 3.5 lakh) fine because the court considered his testimony helpful, he told The Associated Press.