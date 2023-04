Man fined Rs 3.5 lakh for uploading photo of a beer in Thailand

A man has been fined 150,000 baht (about Rs 3,5 lakh) fine and a suspended six-month prison sentence by a court in Thailand for uploading a photo of a craft beer with his review of it on Facebook. Artid Sivahansaphan, a craft beer enthusiast, was convicted for violating a law on advertising alcoholic beverages.

Sivahansaphan said he plans to appeal his conviction in the hope of changing a law he believes is unfair to consumers and small entrepreneurs.

The 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act prohibits “advertising or displaying, directly or indirectly, the name or trademark of any alcoholic beverage.” It carries a maximum penalty of one year's imprisonment and a fine of 500,000 baht (Rs 11 lakh).

Artid was convicted on Friday by a court in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, for a post on Facebook in 2020. An initial penalty of eight months in prison and a 200,000 baht (Rs 4.7 lakh) fine was reduced to a suspended six-month sentence and a 150,000 baht (Rs 3.5 lakh) fine because the court considered his testimony helpful, he told The Associated Press.

Supak Ko-it, a coordinator of Beer People, a group that promotes the liberalization of production and sale of beer, attended the court session and confirmed the details of the sentence. "The court didn't seem to understand," she said. "Artid wrote the post from the aspect of a consumer reviewing a beer, not someone selling it, but the court wasn't interested in that point."

Thailand regulates the production, sale and advertising of alcoholic drinks, with sales hours limited and advertising or any other depiction of alcoholic beverages largely banned across all platforms. On television, images of alcoholic drinks are usually electronically blurred. Critics charge that the regulations, particularly on production, unfairly favor large established companies which are owned by some of the country's wealthiest business families. Artid said he is a freelance translator and does not have any business interest in alcoholic beverages but is passionate about craft beer. His Facebook page, where he has written about both Thai and foreign beers for about 10 years, has more than 70,000 followers. "I didn't advertise it. I didn't encourage people to drink it. I didn't advocate for driving drunk. I only talked about the aesthetic aspect of it," he said. "Thailand is a country where it's illegal for people to drink a beer and say it's delicious." "The day that I waited for my bail approval, someone convicted of drunk driving walked in. He was fined 60,000 baht- (Rs 1.4 lakh), and I was like, 'What? I write stuff at home, and I got a 150,000 baht (Rs 3.5 lakh) fine,'" Artid said. Thailand's popular Move Forward Party, commenting on a similar pending case, said the law is being used for "bullying ordinary people and local entrepreneurs." It said the ban on advertising should only apply to business operators, and small operators should be allowed to advertise with some restrictions. (With inputs from AP) Read more: Beer brewed 86 years ago for Edward VIII's canceled coronation goes on sale

