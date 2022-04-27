Man finds 60-year-old McDonald’s meal inside bathroom wall, says fries were ‘perfectly crispy’

A man in US’s Illinois found a 60-year-old McDonald’s meal in his bathroom wall during renovation. Rob said he was surprised by the smell of the ancient fast food and especially by the half-eaten fries which he said were still “perfectly crispy”.

Sharing a photo of his recent discovery on Reddit, Rob said that the meal was wrapped up in an old rag. When asked about the smell, Rob replied: “There was no smell and surprisingly no trace of mice.”

Rob told Newsweek that he found the food when he was renovating his bathroom and kitchen.

“While removing a fixture in the bathroom I noticed a piece of cloth stuck behind plaster and pulled it out to show my wife,” Rob said.

“It was balled up, and we could tell there was something else inside. When we unwrapped it and found the old McDonald’s bag and fries we were very surprised and grateful that is all we found hidden.”

Rob added that his house was built in 1959 and he suspects that the meal was left behind by the original builders.

“Our house was built in 1959 and pretty sure these have been there since. (The fries are) Still perfectly crispy,” he commented. “It is very close to a McDonald’s location that opened around then so I assume it found its way into our wall from the original builders.”

The discovery piqued the interest of a number of Reddit users.

“What worries me is that the bugs and bacteria didn’t even bother eating the fries,” commented one, while another said, “I wonder what would happen if someone ate those. Would they get bad food poisoning?”