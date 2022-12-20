 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh on meeting Sundar Pichai: 'so much to learn'

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

At the Google event, Sundar Pichai also had separate sessions with Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and author Twinkle Khanna who interviewed Pichai.

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh expressed her delight in meeting Sundar Pichai and said she is proud of him.

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of skin care brand Mamaearth, was among those who met Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday, during the latter’s visit to India.

Alagh expressed her delight in meeting the Indian-origin tech leader and said she is proud of him.

“Proud of Indian leaders like Sundar Pichai who are keeping the flag high. Spent an evening with him discussing future of D2C and how we can collaborate with Google to deliver amazing innovations to Indian consumers along with an august of leaders from all over India,” Ghazal Alagh wrote in a post on LinkedIn. She also shared pictures with Pichai at the Google for India 2022 event.

“So much to learn, so much to do, miles to go before I sleep.”

At the Google event, Pichai also had separate sessions with Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and author Twinkle Khanna who interviewed Pichai.

After the event, the Google boss called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.