 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Maharashtra MLA attends another Assembly session with baby in arms

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST

Saroj Ahire had first brought her son to an Assembly session last year and was praised for blazing a trail for working mothers.

Saroj Ahire Wagh with her infant son. (File image: ANI/Twitter)

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Saroj Ahire carried her four-month-old baby to the Assembly as she arrived to attend the first day of the Budget session in Mumbai on February 27.

Ahire had also brought her baby along during the winter session of the legislature held in December last year in Nagpur.

There is a Hirkani unit in the Vidhan Bhawan which can be used by women to feed their babies. The provision is for all working women, a Vidhan Bhawan official said.

Ahire, however, complained of dust in one of the units in the Vidhan Bhawan.