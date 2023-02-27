Maharashtra MLA attends another Assembly session with baby in arms

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Saroj Ahire carried her four-month-old baby to the Assembly as she arrived to attend the first day of the Budget session in Mumbai on February 27.

Ahire had also brought her baby along during the winter session of the legislature held in December last year in Nagpur.

There is a Hirkani unit in the Vidhan Bhawan which can be used by women to feed their babies. The provision is for all working women, a Vidhan Bhawan official said.

Ahire, however, complained of dust in one of the units in the Vidhan Bhawan.

"I expect officials to clean these rooms," she told reporters in the legislature complex. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Jaykumar Gore, who was injured in a car accident in December 2022, arrived to attend the budget session using a walker. Before that, former Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil had presented the Budget while sitting in a wheelchair in the House.

