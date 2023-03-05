 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Waiting for the definitive COVID fiction

Sundeep Khanna
Mar 05, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Fiction gives voice to the marginal, the peripheral, and the subaltern in ways that history doesn’t or can’t. None of the books, in the last couple of years, with COVID as the backdrop, seems to adequately convey the pain and the agony of those nightmarish days.

Representational image. (Photo: Noah Buscher via Unsplash)

Those of us fortunate enough to survive the worst pandemic to hit humanity in modern times have been witness to history. Yet, merely because we lived to tell the tale doesn't equip us to chronicle it. For that, we have to wait for those chosen to do so. Not historians, economists, government officials, but storytellers, for as Albert Camus said, "Fiction is the lie through which we tell the truth."

Events that have shaken and shaped our world are often brought home to us more through story books, than books of history or documents of record.

We relate to the French Revolution's excesses and exhilaration more through Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities (1859) with its memorable opening line, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair." The Spanish Civil War of the 1930s would be just a faraway event of little concern to us but for Ernest Hemingway's great novel For Whom The Bell Tolls (1940). The same probably holds true for the Nigerian civil war of the 1960s. Our nodding familiarity with that terrible event is almost entirely on account of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's tenderly crafted Half of a Yellow Sun (2006).

And it isn't just the wars. The agony of the Afghans is more vividly captured by Khaled Hosseini's Kite Runner (2003) than any other document could hope to. Similarly, no one described the grinding poverty and exploitation of villagers in India better than Dhanpat Rai Srivastava (better known as Premchand) did in novels like Gaban (1931) and Godaan (1936).