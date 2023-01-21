 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varanasi Goojha and 25 more dishes rooted in India, to try this Republic Day

Mini Ribeiro
Jan 21, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

Combos like Litti Chokha and Dal Baati Churma; forgotten Indian recipes; fermented foods; classics from Biryani to Dal Makhni; and jowar and bajra dishes to try in the Year of Millets.

Tinged with nostalgia and rooted in tradition, some dishes serve as a reminder of our rich culinary heritage. (Photo: Devon Rockola via Pexels)

Every now and then, dishes like Oreo pakoras and Gulab jamun samosas, scream for attention on Instagram feeds and disappear. The diversity of India’s culture is reflected in its cuisine, and certain dishes, tinged with nostalgia and rooted in our traditions, serve as a reminder of our rich culinary heritage.

Here are 26 such dishes:

Forgotten Dishes

Our love for Indian food may be strong, but we need to embrace these lesser-known traditional Indian recipes before we lose them:

1.  Raoh ki Kheer - Ganne Ki Kheer or Rasawal, is a delicious dessert eaten on festivals and special occasions. Made with rice cooked in sugarcane juice, topped with dry fruits, it is popular in North and Central India.

2.  Pathiya sekiya kukkad –A chicken dish from Granthgarh village in Punjab, which is replete with garlic flavours and fiery, with a generous use of black peppercorns. Originally cooked over ‘pathiya’ or cowdung cakes which were used as fuel, this dish is almost impossible to find today.