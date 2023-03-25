 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Think twice before putting your time and money into an online game. Here’s why

Anjali Kochhar
Mar 25, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST

Online gaming frauds are increasing day by day, but if you act responsibly, there are chances of saving yourself from such incidents. Keep gaming safe!

India is the second largest gaming market in the world now with over 9.33 Bn mobile games downloaded in 2022 alone (Image: Pixabay)

It was not very long ago when a 25-year-old resident of Kolkata had conspired with at least 13 others to develop a mobile gaming application called E-nuggets and cheat people of several crores, promising them a high return if they kept their money with them. During the investigation, Rs 32 crore in bank accounts and Rs 14.53 crore in crypto-currency were seized.

A similar incident took place which was called the Mahadev Scam, where the fraudsters offered small deals to the users on account of downloading the Mahadev app. Once a user commits huge amounts, similar to E-nugget, they disabled the accounts. According to police reports, Rs 405 crore was transferred from 26 fake accounts in 10 banks to other bank accounts.

And then, there is the example of a 60-year-old Delhi resident and his Canada-educated software engineer son who were arrested by the Mumbai Cyber Police for cheating people through their online gaming websites that were accumulating over Rs 200 Crores every year.

If we look back, there have been many such incidents of online gaming scams in India where fraudsters successfully seized millions of money from innocent gamers. The 2020 PubG fraud, the 2019 Dream11 fraud, and the TeenPatti scandal are among some other cases of gaming scams that have taken place in the country.