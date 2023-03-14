 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Now, you can opt for wedding EMIs with marry now, pay later options

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Pay later category enters wedding space which is estimated to be a $4 trillion market in India. The Marry Now Pay Later offering currently is available in Radisson Hotels.

Travel fintech firm has launched Marry Now Pay Later in partnership with Radisson Hotels. Image: SanKash

Buying phones, renting a flat and a lot of big-ticket purchases have become easy for Indians due to the buy now, pay later offering. Paying for a wedding has also become flexible as now you have a marry now, pay later (MNPL) option.

That’s what Karan Singh did when he was finalising his venue and other arrangements for a June wedding. Stumbling upon the marry now, pay later option offered on a hoarding at a hotel, Singh from Faridabad was quick to enquire about it.

“I did not want to spend all my savings in one go for the wedding. I called up SanKash to know what they were offering and availed a loan of Rs 2 lakh for a six-month period.”

He said that post-COVID, he is more focussed on maintaining liquid cash and that’s why he opted for MNPL.