My Family and Other Globalizers | Thinking about babies? First, embrace the cats

Pallavi Aiyar
Apr 30, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

Whether or not you choose to have children of your own, pets are the right gateway to help practise at being parents, and learn a thing or two about care and discipline.

Pets, especially cats, can be an alternative to children or help practise parenting before proceeding on to human babies. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

Seventeen years ago, in the summer of 2006, my spouse and I adopted two Chinese cats. We lived in Beijing at the time; a time that was liminal for both the city and for us as a couple. We had recently married after many years of dating and were contemplating having a baby. But I was ambivalent about motherhood, unsure if I were suited by temperament to its demands and constraints.

As for Beijing itself, it was a city in the midst of an enormous transition, physically and existentially. The 2008 Olympic Games were around the corner. China was rapidly integrating into the global trading system. People were experiencing unprecedented personal freedoms and transformations in family structure. And attitudes were changing in lockstep.

Pets, once considered a bourgeois anathema by the country’s ruling Community Party, had suddenly become hugely popular. Pet stores were sprouting on every street corner. The list of “new professions” published in 2004 by China’s Ministry of Labour and Social security, included “aquatic mammal domesticator” and “pet fashion designer”.