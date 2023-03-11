 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
My Family and Other Globalizers | Couples around the world are choosing not to have kids. And yet...

Pallavi Aiyar
Mar 11, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

So much of the joy of parenting in ineffable.

The joy of parenting lives in intense puffs of cuddle-induced dopamine and the long-term arc - the narrative - of family life. (Photo by Ron Lach via Pexels)

Note to readers: My Family and Other Globalizers is a weekly parenting column on bringing up global citizens.

When my older son, Ishaan, was about four and driving me insane with his hyperactivity, I remember groaning and clutching my hair. “It can be dreadful being your mother,” I’d complained. Ishaan had immediately stopped running about and looked at me with genuine curiosity. “Really?” he’d asked.  “Would you rather have been a pirate?”

I’d laughed, startled. But it got me thinking. What roads less trodden could I have walked down, had I not been a mother? The year before Ishaan was born, I had won a major journalism award for my reporting from China. I had then spent a term at Oxford University on a Reuters fellowship finishing my first book.

But once I developed motherhood - and let’s be honest, it is best described as a condition, much like insomnia or generalized anxiety - I misplaced the ability to write, save between the pauses of my children’s needs. I metaphorically lost what Virginia Woolf called “A room of one’s own.” My concentration fractured, and even as I tried to focus on the India-EU free trade agreement or some such newsworthy topic, I couldn’t shut down the multiple tabs that were stubbornly open in my brain at all times - had child #1 taken show and tell item to school - had child #2 finally had a bowel movement – and on, and on.