Márquez's grandson Mateo García Elizondo: 'Gabo told me you have to keep the reader interested in the story or you will lose them'

Faizal Khan
Feb 05, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

In his first visit to India, Gabriel García Marquez's grandson talks about his writing and growing up in a family of literary giants.

Mexican author Mateo García Elizondo, the grandson of famous Colombian writer Gabriel García Marquez, at the fourth edition of the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (February 2-5) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

'I came to Zapotal to die once and for all.' Thus opens A Date with the Lady, the debut novel of Mexican author Mateo García Elizondo. If the sentence reminds us of the opening lines of The Chronicle of a Death Foretold by Gabriel García Márquez (On the day they were going to kill him, Santiago Nasar got up at five-thirty in the morning to wait for the boat the bishop was coming on), it may not be a coincidence.

Mateo García Elizondo's first novel, 'A Date with the Lady', published in 2021.

A Date with the Lady, about a young Mexican man who is trying to kill himself, is full of magical realism, just like those of Márquez, the author's grandfather. "It is a ghost story that drifts between reality and fantasy and between the world of living and the world of the dead," says Elizondo about the novel, which was published in Spanish two years ago.

In his first visit to India, to participate in the fourth edition of the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (February 2-5) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the 35-year-old author narrated the influence of his grandfather on him and his writing. The son of Gonzalo Garcia Barcha, the youngest son of Márquez, and Pia Elizondo, the daughter of Mexican literary giant Salvador Elizondo, Mateo García Elizondo is following a profound literary tradition, but on his own terms.
The new generation of writers in the Spanish language needs to step away from the shadow of their great predecessors and create their own literature, Elizondo, who was born in Mexico City in 1987, feels. "It is sort of intimidating to compare yourself with the writings of those who were very big (like Márquez, Jorge Luis Borges and Carlos Fuentes). But at the same time, old influences are difficult to escape from and hard to avoid. And that is not necessarily a bad thing," he says. "You just need to do your own things."