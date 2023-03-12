 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Leftover food: The secret to abundance

Lalita Iyer
Mar 12, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

Plus, 10 delicious ways to repurpose leftover Indian food.

In the Indian repertoire are rasams that find their origins in sambars, and chutneys and pachadis that often go into morukozhambu. (Representational image: Saveurs Secretes via Pexels)

When I started to write this piece on leftovers, I tried hard to recall what it was called in Tamil, my mother tongue, and to my surprise, there was no unique, compact word for it. Just something that says “old rice” or “remainder of yesterday” or some such.

Wikipedia defines leftovers as “surplus foods remaining unconsumed at the end of a meal, which may be put in containers with the intention of eating later.” Oxford and Cambridge do not speak of such intention at all.

But intention pretty much nails it. My mother, who has always had the best of intentions regarding food-wastage, mastered some innovative ways to up-cycle leftovers; some of which went unnoticed by my father who came from a family that considered it a “malpractice”. In her repertoire are rasams that find their origins in sambars or chutneys and pachadis that often go into morukozhambu (a south Indian version of the kadhi).

In the last decade or so, I have been running an efficient “table for two” for my son and I. But no matter what I do, there’s always something leftover. I guess I am in the minority when it comes to answering the question, “What do you do with leftovers?” innovatively. I simply eat it. I mean why do more work when the work is already done? Isn’t that the point of leftovers?