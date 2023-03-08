 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gaming in India: Being a woman in a largely male world

Shail Desai
Mar 08, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

6 women gamers on how they are fighting gender stereotypes, one game at a time.

Kaashvi Hiranandani gave up a career in finance to taking up gaming.

There’s an occupational hazard of a different kind that Tania has to deal with. As a female gamer, streamer and caster, she’s now quite familiar with the caustic barbs that have been directed at her on a number of occasions.

“You are objectified, treated like beauty with no brains. Or you are told - jaa ke bartan dho, katka kar (go wash utensils or do some cleaning). They are not always pleased to have me there and it can get quite toxic, calling out names or passing comments - aye sexy, come here baby, marry me,” she says.

A few years ago, Tania would even refrain from revealing her identity online, often logging in through her husband’s account as his “younger brother”.

“The mentality hasn’t changed, but as they say, ignorance is bliss,” she adds.