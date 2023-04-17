 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

How to choose a sunscreen: Know the difference between mineral, organic and hybrid varieties

Nivi Shrivastava
Apr 17, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

The best sunscreen: Go for ones with natural ingredients such as raspberry and liquorice extracts, avocado oil, and Vitamin E etc for benefits other than sun protection

Sunblocks containing natural UV ray blockers such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are effective in safeguarding the skin against harmful UV radiation (Image: Pexels)

Indian summers are known for harsh sun and heat waves, and there’s no better way to add a layer of protection than sunscreen. According to skin experts, using sun protection regularly and consistently prevents skin damage and premature aging caused by sun exposure. To ensure maximum protection, it’s crucial to choose a sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum coverage against both UVA and UVB rays.

Recently, actor Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to remind his fans to "please wear sunscreen," in a short vlog while talking about his skin cancer. The actor wrote, “I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

How to choose a sunblock

Look for the optimum amount of SPF (minimum of SPF 30) and PA rating along with the texture as per skin type. Although there are many types of sun protection in the market, the three main categories are - inorganic/ mineral sunscreens, organic sunscreens, and hybrid sunscreens. Depending on the textures, you can go for a cream base, anhydrous base (includes oils, gels, sprays - more water and sweat resistant), and stick sunscreens.