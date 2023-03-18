 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

How Shraddha Kapoor got her ‘bikini body’ for 'Tu Joothi Main Makkaar'

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Mar 18, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

Maahek Nair, who has been training the actor for over a decade, reveals Shraddha Kapoor’s workout regime, diet and other secrets that helped the transformation.

Shraddha Kapoor in the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

If you have seen the latest rom-com Tu Joothi Main Makkaar chances are that Shraddha Kapoor’s razor-sharp waistline and her toned bikini body has caught your attention. The actor has been training with Maahek Nair her fitness and nutrition coach for over a decade. “Shraddha was always a lean girl. Over the years we have been working together on building strength, endurance, mobility, flexibility and balance. She’s a much fitter version of herself now. For the movie Tu Joothi Main Makkaar, I put her on a specific workout regime and diet as she had to develop a body that is hot and toned and, at the same time, not too ripped,” says Nair. Kapoor who started her acting career with the Amitabh Bachchan and R Madhavan starrer Teen Patti (2010), headlines filmmaker Luv Ranjan's recently released movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor with her fitness trainer and nutrition coach Mehaak Nair.

Workout regime

Kapoor makes no excuse to miss getting in a quick and consistent workout, no matter how busy or swamped her schedule is. The actor trains for an hour three-five times a week. “We always begin with a five-minute meditation to set the mind for a great workout. This is followed by five minutes of foam-rolling, 10 minutes static stretching and 10 minutes of mobility drills. The last 25 minutes is a combination of Strength and Endurance workouts along with gymnastics. We close with a five-minute meditation to relax the body,” says the seasoned trainer who is also the co-founder of Body Pro Coach, a fitness organisation in Mumbai.