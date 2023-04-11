 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Best perfumes for women in 2023: Each of these stunning showstoppers come with a story

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Apr 11, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

Brands are outdoing themselves in flacon design to create stunning perfume bottles and fascinating stories around them

It’s been almost two hundred years since the term flacon was first used to describe a decorative perfume bottle. The term gained more popular usage after the famous French poem Le Flacon by Charles Baudelaire. It’s the 2020s, packaging is now the key ingredient in modern fragrances. Brands are outdoing themselves in flacon  design to create stunning perfume bottles and fascinating stories around them. Showstopper bottles that can almost double up as objets d’art.

We round up the prettiest women’s fragrance bottles that are bound to spark conversations and look good in your wardrobe.

Paris Hilton Rose Rush

We are totally in love with the glamorous dress-shaped bottle of the Paris Hilton Rose Rush