Best farm stays for detox: Wean off December's excesses amid verdant expanse and light living

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Jan 15, 2023 / 09:39 PM IST

Farm stays don't always come with rough-and-tumble accommodations, they can also be stylish and swanky. Reconnect with nature, bathe under a waterfall, walk in forests, pick fruits, ride horses and camels, and more at these seven domestic ones.

How about enjoying your breakfast in the shade of the very orchard which produced the fruit in your juice and breakfast jam? Or picking vegetables for your lunch later in the day and chasing peacocks around a lake. Add in the fresh countryside air, plus the feel-good emotions associated with partaking in sustainable “agritourism” and the charm of a farm stay is easy to understand.

If you are looking for a unique place to hit the hay (quite literally!) on your next getaway, this compilation of some of the most incredible farm stays will be your ultimate guide.

Fazlani Natures Nest, Vadgaon, Maharashtra

A sense of calm washes over you right from the moment you drive through the gates of Fazlani into this 68 acres of lush forest and farm overlooking the Sahyadris. Ducks glide serenely on the waters while pheasants waddle around. If you can tear yourself away from your lake facing suite with jacuzzi and rain shower, you can pick your own fruits from the property orchards, visit a rose farm (the company owns India’s largest rose farms) or go horseback riding at the equestrian centre here. There’s also a swimming pool to laze and a lake to go fishing. Meals are based on the principles of Ayurveda but don’t skimp on deliciousness (think quinoa biryani, paneer khumani kebabs, cabbage rolls, scallops in carrot sauce and peanut butter and jaggery ice cream). After exploring the place, return to relaxing massages and mud baths under the guidance of expert doctors. Fazlani offers a slew of traditional treatments like acupressure and acupuncture as well as unique treatments such as heliotherapy, magnetotherapy and chromotherapy. Most of all, watch out for the peacocks strutting around. They make for stunning pictures!

Oleander Farms, Karjat, Maharashtra