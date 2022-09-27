Where to drink when you can’t get into the world’s 50 best bars

The countdown to the world’s best bar has begun.

The World’s 50 Best Bars has released the 51 to 100 top places to drink around the world. It’s a run-up to the top 50, which will be announced on Oct. 4 at a ceremony in Barcelona, Spain.

Singapore was the big winner on the list, which features eight establishments from the city-state, starting with Sago House, ranked 51, and 28 Hong Kong Street at 55.

The list also highlighted South Africa, with four spots, including Capetown’s Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen, which was 53.

Eastern Europe featured at spots like Antique American Bar of Bratislava, which was 91, and Tag in Kraków which came in at 97. Earlier this year, the 50 Best organization announced that they would not be including Russian restaurants or bars on their list, following the invasion of Ukraine in February. In 2021, Moscow’s Insider Bar ranked 13.

“Our goal with The World's 50 Best Bars has always been to shine a spotlight on the lesser-known destinations to help inspire cocktail lovers around the world, and we are always working to expand our Academies to encompass new territories and recognise more amazing bar scenes,” says Mark Sansom, content director for the World's 50 Best Bars. “We are delighted to be able to celebrate the incredible achievements of Antique American Bar and Tag, the first Eastern European Bars to feature on our list and the first ranking for Slovakia and Poland respectively.”

For the first time ever, a Manchester spot featured: Schofield’s Bar placed 59.

“The World’s 50 Best Bars list has helped to bring global awareness to the bar industry, and has supported its legitimacy,” says Leo Robitschek, vice president, food & beverage for Sydell Group, which manages the Number 75 ranked Side Hustle.

The list is decided by a voting panel comprising over 650 drinks experts such as bartenders, educators and consultants.

The voting still reflected pandemic restrictions. Members of the Academy were asked to vote for seven bars in total, with a maximum of five of these coming from their home country.

At least the remaining two had to be international votes. Voters who were unable to travel internationally in the last year were not required to cast their final two votes.

51 Sago House, Singapore

52 Barro Negro, Athens

53 Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen, Cape Town

54 La Factoría, Old San Juan

55 28 HongKong Street, Singapore

56 Quinary, Hong Kong

57 MO Bar, Singapore

58 Mimi Kakushi, Dubai

59 Schofield's, Manchester

60 Caretaker's Cottage, Melbourne

61 Presidente, Buenos Aires

62 Tan Tan, São Paulo

63 The SG Club, Tokyo

64 Brujas, Mexico City

65 Analogue, Singapore

66 El Barón, Cartagena

67 Atlas, Singapore

68 Hero Bar, Nairobi

69 No Sleep Club, Singapore

70 La Sala de Laura, Bogotá

71 Tjoget, Stockholm

72 Three Sheets, London

73 Camparino in Galleria, Milan

74 Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore

75 Side Hustle, London

76 Candelaria, Paris

77 The Court, Rome

78 Röda Huset, Stockholm

79 Vesper, Bangkok

80 Dead End Paradise, Beirut

81 Lost & Found, Nicosia

82 Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei

83 Bar Goto, New York

84 Le Syndicat, Paris

85 Danico, Paris

86 Freni e Frizioni, Rome

87 Re, Sydney

88 Art of Duplicity, Cape Town

89 Donovan Bar, London

90 Republic, Singapore

91 Antique American Bar, Bratislava

92 The House of Machines, Cape Town

93 Mace, New York

94 Sweet Liberty, Miami

95 The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok

96 The Dead Rabbit, New York

97 Tag, Kraków

98 Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen

99 Tesouro, Goa

100 Sin + Tax, Johannesburg