Ustad Zakir Hussain: 'I’m looking forward to hearing Waah, Kya Baat Hai from the audience'

Debarati S. Sen
Dec 10, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Ustad Zakir Hussain, who is all set for his first solo performance in India after three years, on being accompanied by ace sarangi player Sabir Khan and why the Indian classical music will remain a niche form

Ustad Zakir Hussain.

What sets Ustad Zakir Hussain apart as an artiste is his sheer enthusiasm as he talks about his craft.  Even after almost six decades of performing on stage, he lights up talking about going up on stage. He was a teenager when he first performed in Thane, and he has a lot of memories attached to this city of lakes. “I remember fondly what a beautiful, green place it was, it was semi-dark that evening, because there were not many streetlights and it was a very calm and collected atmosphere. But now it is a city bubbling with excitement. It has grown in leaps and bounds and it has become a metropolis. I am really looking forward to going there.”

Organised by A Field Productions, the musical evening will be held this Sunday, December 11 at an open ground in the heart of Thane. Hussain will be playing a curated set of compositions by his father, the legendary Ustad Alla Rakha. His performance will showcase the original style of Teen Taal unique to the Punjab gharana he belongs to, with notable reflections of various other gharanas such as Benaras, Agra and Ajrada.

Ace sarangi player Sabir Khan, from the Sikar gharana of Rajasthan will accompany the virtuoso. Khan is a ninth generation sarangi player who has collaborated with noted musicians such as Salim and Suleiman Merchant, Karsh Kale, Anindo Chaterjee and many more. He has played the sarangi in several Bollywood films, such as Dor (2006), Chak De! India (2007), Saawariya (2007), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Yaariyan (2014), Badlapur (2015) and Dangal (2016).

“I will be playing with young Sabir, who is the son of one of the greatest legendary musicians of our time Ustad Sultan Khan. I am truly, really happy that this young man has sprouted as one of the finest artists of India and probably one of the two or three really great sarangi players in our country. I will play solo and he will interact with me and will support me whenever I need and we will bounce back and forth. I am really looking forward to this concert.”

Hussain spoke about being back on stage, classical music, Bollywood, his forthcoming work and more. Edited excerpts:

While you have performed across the globe, this is your first post-pandemic solo, in Thane. Tell us all about it.
It’s been three years since I performed in India and it was only fitting to perform in Thane — which was the location for my first solo performance as a teenager. The audience in Thane is very informed and appreciative of traditional art forms and I have fond memories of my performance in Thane.