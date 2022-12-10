 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

Quasar Thakore Padamsee: ‘I was curating a community experience, for the theatre performers, at Serendipity’

Deepali Singh
Dec 10, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

Serendipity Arts Festival is back in Goa with performances in music, dance and theatre. Thakore Padamsee, who has curated the theatre section, speaks about what the audience can expect from the nine-day festival.

Quasar Thakore Padamsee.

The fifth edition of the multidisciplinary arts event Serendipity Arts Festival is taking place from December 15 to 23 in Panjim and there is enough and more happening in the fields of dance, music and theatre. A number of stalwarts representing various disciplines have curated different experiences for the audience, including Quasar Thakore Padamsee — the artistic director of the Mumbai-based arts management company QTP and founding member of the young theatre movement Thespo — who has put together a treat for theatre lovers. Edited excerpts from a conversation:

Tell us how your first association with Serendipity, at last, came around this year.

Serendipity happens in December and it clashes with Thespo, so I could never make it to the festival even to attend and watch. Having said that, I have spoken to people who have curated shows for the festival and always been aware of what is being shown, etc. This year, Thespo took place just a week before Serendipity, so by some good fortune, everything fell into place. However, I had no idea of its scale or size. It was a bit of a trial by fire which involved a trip to Goa to get a sense of the space and the kinds of work we’re trying to bring together.

Mohit Takalkar's 'Hunkaro'.

Putting together a flagship festival such as this, and especially two years after the pandemic, is a huge responsibility. Did that weigh in when you were curating the shows?

Initially, I was only thinking of the space and what would be interesting in a black box. The other thing was that unlike other editions where you can commission work, here I was getting signed on in August for a festival that had to happen in December. The time frame was too short to commission work and then monitor the same. So, you had to think what shows would work in this kind of space. I started watching things that were happening all around. Later, when I had conversations with the team in Goa and the artists, what really leapt out was the act of performing as therapy itself. The word community kept coming up in the conversations. One of the things that the pandemic seems to have taught us is that the act of performing itself is a catharsis. We actively looked at the word community and started looking at things where it’s not just a performance for the people on stage, but it is also important for them to perform. Suddenly, I was not looking at what works in a space or what is a polished production. I was only looking at whether the act of performing is important to the people on stage.